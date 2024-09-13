MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 300 servicemen and seven tanks in the borderline Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to roughly 300 personnel and 34 armored vehicles, including seven tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers and 22 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun, an electronic warfare station, two obstacle-clearing vehicles and eight motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

As the Russian Defense Ministry specified, "the operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations continues."

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.