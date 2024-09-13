Witnesses confirm Ukrainian citizen’s involvement in journalist Dugina’s assassination

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Eyewitnesses confirmed the involvement of Ukrainian citizens Natalya Vovk and Bogdan Tsyganenko in the assassination of journalist Darya Dugina, according to documents seen by TASS.

The court ruling on Vovk’s arrest in absentia says that files presented to the judge prove that suspicions of her involvement were justified. The evidence includes testimony from eyewitnesses, information received from affected persons, identification protocols and other pieces of evidence obtained during investigative actions.

Darya Dugina, 29, a journalist and public figure, daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin, died on August 20, 2022 when her car was blown up on a road near Moscow. According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the assassination was plotted by Ukrainian secret services. The perpetrator was identified as a citizen of Ukraine, Natalia Vovk. Later, the FSB said Vovk staged the attack together with another member of a Ukrainian subversive-terrorist group - Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Tsyganenko. Shortly after, she fled to Estonia.

Vovk and Tsyganenko are accused in absentia of a murder committed by a group of persons by previous concert, by a generally dangerous method, by reason of political hatred. Warrants for their arrest were issued in absentia. They were put on the international wanted list.