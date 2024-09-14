West driving situation around Ukraine into poorly controlled escalation — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom are driving the situation around Ukraine into a stage of poorly controlled escalation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on the sidelines of the seventh BRICS Media Summit.

"Washington and London are driving the situation into a stage of poorly controlled escalation. We (Russia - TASS) are actually warning those in power there on a daily basis about the consequences of such actions," he said.

