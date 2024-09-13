Putin discusses Foreign Ministry issues with Security Council members

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 13. /TASS/. A number of issues on the line of the Foreign Ministry have become the topic of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We have several issues on the Foreign Ministry line on the agenda today," Putin told the participants of the meeting. "Accordingly, today's speaker is Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov," the Russian leader pointed out.

"We will ask Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] to tell us about his recent contacts with his foreign colleagues," the president said.