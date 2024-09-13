Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber destroys Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber plane delivered a strike on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The crew of a Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on clusters of manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian armed forces in a border area of the Kursk Region," the ministry said.

The strike involved aviation bombs with universal planning and correction modules, which allow precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of contact.

After reconnaissance confirmed the target engagement, the plane returned safely to the departure airfield.