US, allies launch campaign to address alleged threat posed by RT — Blinken

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are launching a diplomatic campaign to address the alleged threat posed by the Russian broadcaster RT, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at the Department of State.

"Today, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are launching a joint diplomatic campaign to rally allies and partners around the world to join us in addressing the threat posed by RT," he said.

The top US diplomat claimed that the media group allegedly interfered in sovereign affairs of foreign countries and was also "engaged in covert information and influence operations." That is why he urged the allies "to start by treating RT’s activities as they do other intelligence activities by Russia within their borders."

Blinken added that Washington would impose sanctions on three entities and two individuals that were supposedly involved in such operations, including, as the US claims, alleged meddling in Moldova’s internal affairs and the upcoming election in that country.

On September 4, the US Department of State has restricted the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its subsidiaries - RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik, designating them as "foreign missions". In addition, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on RT’s senior editorial staff.