Brazil’s delegation to BRICS Media Summit note association’s role in fighting fake news

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Since the moment of its founding, the BRICS has worked on preventing the spread of false information in the world, CMA Group President Jose Juan Sanchez told TASS ahead of the BRICS Media Summit which takes place in Moscow on September 13-17.

"I believe that, throughout many years, steps have been made within the BRICS initiative to integrate mass media in different countries. It is necessary to always look for true information, not fake news. Fake news is something that seriously poisons the modern society due to the very rapid development of the Internet," he said. "Since the very beginning, the BRICS worked to prevent [the emergence of] fake news and provide as truthful an information as possible."

According to Sanchez, the Brazil delegation expects to meet with traditional BRICS participants at the Media Summit, but also wants to make acquaintance with the new members of the association.

"[At the BRICS Media Summit,] we have an opportunity to meet new participants. Moreover, we have several ideas that I am going to outline during my speech," he added.

Sanchez also criticized the imposition of Western sanctions against Russia.

"I believe that this is a complete fallacy, because the entire world must work towards unity, not division. A harsh treatment and moods that aim towards even greater division [in the society] lead to the dismantling of unity," he noted.

The BRICS Media Forum is a non-governmental non-profit platform for a dialogue between the lead BRICS member states mass media. It has been established in 2015 under the Xinhua initiative. These forums take place in the country that currently presides over the association. This year, the forum will take in a new status of Media Summit for the first time.