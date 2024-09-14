Ukrainian saboteur who prepared Dugina’s murder facing four criminal charges

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Four criminal charges have been brought against a member of a Ukrainian subversive terrorist group, Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Tsyganenko, who, together with his accomplice Natalia Vovk, prepared the attack on Russian journalist Darya Dugina, according to a court document viewed by TASS.

Tsyganenko has been arrested in absentia on charges of murder, the illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage and transportation of explosive devices, the illegal making of explosives and premeditated destruction or damage of property in Russia and put on international wanted list. He may face up to a life sentence.

Earlier reports said he was charged with murder in absentia.

On August 20, 2022, the car of Russian reporter Daria Dugina was blown up in the Moscow Region, killing her. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said later that Tsyganenko had prepared the attack on Dugina in Moscow together with Vovk.