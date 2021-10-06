Deliveries from Russia softened problem with electricity shortage — China State Grid

BEIJING, October 6. /TASS/. An increase in electricity supplies from Russia to China over the Amurskaya-Heihe power transmission line made it possible to soften the situation with power shortage in China, the State Grid Corporation of China said in a statement.

"Since October 1, the converter station of the 500 kV overhead line (750 MW direct current) increased daily operating hours with full load from 5 to 16 hours per day. This measure made it possible to dramatically soften the strained situation with power supply," the statement says.

The Amurskaya-Heihe interstate overhead power transmission line was built to increase the electricity export to China. It was commissioned in 2012. The maximal capacity of electric power transmission is 750 MW.