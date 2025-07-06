BRICS summit participants condemn attack on Iran, strikes on its nuclear facilities

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. Participants of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro condemned the military strikes on Iranian territory, describing them as violations of international law, according to the final declaration of the summit.

"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East," the document said.

In addition, the BRICS group expressed concern over the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which are under the full guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency. In this context, the summit participants called on the UN Security Council to address the issue of ensuring nuclear safety in the context of armed conflicts.