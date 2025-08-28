Armenian PM plans talks with Russian leader on sidelines of SCO summit in China

YEREVAN, August 28. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Beijing on September 1.

The Armenian prime minister also noted that he plans to visit Russia in late September.

"I am pleased that Russia is anticipating my visit, and I too always look forward to invitations to the country. As I noted earlier, I plan to meet with the Russian president in Beijing, and I intend to visit Russia in late September," Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia and Russia remain in active contact.