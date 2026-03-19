Annual losses of QatarEnergy from Iran strikes may amount to $20 bln — Reuters

DOHA, March 19. /TASS/. Annual losses of QatarEnergy due to the damage of three facilities in Iran’s strikes may total about $20 bln, Energy Minister of Qatar and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told Reuters.

The company may declare force majeure under the long-term contracts of LNG supplies to Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China.

"I mean, these are long-term contracts that we have to declare force majeure. We already declared, but that was a shorter term. Now it's whatever the period is," Al-Kaabi said, cited by Reuters.