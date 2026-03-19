US wishes Belarus, Lithuania to mend ties, says American diplomat

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. The United States is pushing for an improved level of relations between Belarus and Lithuania, US Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale said on Thursday.

The US envoy held a meeting in Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier in the day.

Asked by journalists about his meeting on the previous day with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene and her announcement regarding alleged threats emanating from Belarus posed by weather balloons, Coale noted that he took notice of what the Lithuanian leadership and the presidents of other countries said, but the United States has a particular mission in mind regarding this issue.

"Our president has repeatedly refuted this, backing it up with concrete facts. What are your thoughts on this?" the US diplomat told journalists in response to a relevant question.

"In working with representatives of Lithuania, we see our goal. We are carrying out a humanitarian mission in this case. We want relations between Belarus and Lithuania to improve," Coale stated.