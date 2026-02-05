Cuba ready to discuss anything with US, assuming no pressure tactics — president

HAVANA, February 5. /TASS/. The government of Cuba is ready to engage in a dialogue with the United States on any subject, provided that there is no pressure, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Cuba is ready for a dialogue with the United States, for a dialogue on any subject that needs to be discussed. Our preconditions? No pressure. When there is pressure, it is impossible to negotiate," he said at a press conference.

In his words, such discussions should be held "without preconditions, on an equal footing and with respect for Cuba’s sovereignty."

"This is the type of dialogue that helps to build civilized relations between neighbors," Diaz-Canel added.