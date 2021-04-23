Twelve foreign NGOs deemed undesirable in Russia in 2020

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office declared 12 foreign and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) undesirable in Russia in 2020, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov reported to the Federation Council Friday.

Medvedev highlights need to fight NGOs that plot to destabilize Russia

According to Krasnov, special attention was paid last year to protection of the state interests from foreign interference.

"Due to attempts to influence the social and political situation in the country, in 2020, the Prosecutor General’s Office deemed 12 foreign and international NGOs undesirable in Russia," he said, adding that their websites will be blocked.