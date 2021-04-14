Medvedev highlights need to fight NGOs that plot to destabilize Russia

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia needs to create an effective mechanism to counter those non-governmental organizations (NGOs) the work of which is aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Ministry of Justice board.

"It is essential to create the most comfortable conditions for bona-fide non-profit organizations whose work indeed helps the state and society, and, on the other hand, ensure effective counteraction to those organizations, which act out of sync with the interests of the Russian Federation," he noted.

"In order to do so, clear and understandable legal instruments are required," Medvedev emphasized.

"It is fundamentally important for us to make sure that there is a balance between this kind of activity and ensuring security. As you know, the mechanisms of NGOs are often used in what’s known as hybrid warfare," he stressed.

"Organizations that are aimed at just one thing - destabilizing the situation in the country - appear under the guise of a decent undertaking. This is a time-tested technique," Medvedev noted.

He pointed out that in 2020, the Russian Ministry of Justice had transferred information to the Economic Development Ministry on almost 3,000 charitable organizations that were able to apply for government assistance during the pandemic. In total, more than 20,000 NGOs have received state support.