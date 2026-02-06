Rus-PE munition can be integrated into fire control systems — Russian arms exporter

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Rus-PE containerized loitering munition produced by Kalashnikov Group can be integrated into armor fire control systems, CEO of Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told TASS on the eve of the World Defense Show 2026 to be held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.

"The issue of integrating the Rus-PE with fire control systems of armor material is under consideration - to increase its firepower," Mikheev said.

The Rus-PE loitering munition to be showcased at the exhibition is an absolute world innovation, the chief executive said.

The Rus-PE is the first Russian containerized loitering munition. Its main distinctive feature is the warhead enabling to use the munition in autonomous conditions. The munition is capable of engaging small-size ground stationary and mobile targets. Artificial intelligence algorithms are used to detect and identify them. The Rus-PE can be carried and used by just a single operator.