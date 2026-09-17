CIS meeting to discuss supplies of military equipment — Russian Defense Ministry

CHOLPON-ATA (Kyrgyzstan), September 17. /TASS/. Issues related to the supply of military equipment will be discussed at the 63rd meeting of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense under the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which has begun in Cholpon-Ata, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The meeting is to address ways to improve the joint air defense system, as well as to strengthen multilateral military cooperation among CIS member states in the field of air defense and explore future development prospects.

"A number of issues are also being considered regarding the 2026 delivery of military equipment in accordance with contractual obligations, as well as the planning of joint operational and combat training exercises for the integrated air defense system and scientific research in the field of air defense among CIS member states in 2027," the Russian ministry noted.

Participating in the Coordination Committee’s work are delegations from the defense ministries of the CIS member states, the leadership of the CIS Executive Committee, the Secretariat of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states, key CIS organizations in the field of air defense and military personnel training, as well as representatives of the military-industrial complex of the Commonwealth countries.