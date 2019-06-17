Russia sees 50% drop in environmental crimes over nine years

KHABAROVSK, June 17. /TASS/. Russia has been experiencing a noticeable decline in environmental crimes for close to a decade, Yegor Miroshnik, a prosecutor from the Investigative Analytics Division of the Main Department of Investigation Oversight at the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, said at a Russian-Chinese roundtable.

"All in all, as far as environmental crimes are concerned, a downward trend is conspicuous. Environmental crimes nearly halved in the country in 2009-2018," he pointed out.

Miroshnik specified that it was largely due to the activities of the prosecuting authorities.

On Monday, the Russian city of Khabarovsk is hosting a Russian-Chinese roundtable on the protection of natural resources. The event involves officials from the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the Chinese Supreme People's Procuratorate.