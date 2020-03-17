Kremlin says Russian non-system opposition marginalized, cannot unite

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Current non-system opposition leaders in Russia are quite marginalized and do not display unification capability, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday, answering a question regarding whom of non-system opposition does Kremlin consider significant politicians.

"It is not Kremlin’s task to name non-system opposition figures, we will not do that. There are people who are non-system opposition figures, and there are people who pretend they are," Peskov said. "We can note that all of them are quite marginalized, segmented and have not displayed an ability to join efforts at the political arena," Peskov said.