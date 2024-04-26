TotalEnergies to announce force majeure for Yamal LNG in case of EU sanctions

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. TotalEnergies will announce force majeure under contracts with the Yamal LNG project if the European Union introduces sanctions on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), CEO of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne said at a teleconference.

"Yes, if there are sanctions on Yamal [LNG] by Europe or by [the] EU, we will exercise force majeure on some of the contracts," the senior executive said.

The company has two contracts for LNG supplies to Europe from the Yamal LNG project and one for Asia that requires closer consideration, Pouyanne added.