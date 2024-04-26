Lithuania’s prime minister warns US may curtail aid to Ukraine

VILNIUS, April 26. /TASS/. Ukraine's allies should be prepared to learn that the aid package to Ukraine approved by the US administration has been the last one, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has told the ELTA news agency.

"It is very good that the US Congress has decided to help Ukraine, but we should already start thinking about what will happen, if this turns out to be the last such package," she said.

Simonyte called for getting ready for such a turn of events right away, and not just watch and wait.

"We should not stay idle and speculate about whether this is the last package or not. We should be prepared to learn it may turn out to be the last one. This cannot be ruled out," said Simonyte, who is running for the Lithuanian presidency in the May 12 election.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed the bills approved earlier by the US Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan totaling $95 billion. After signing the documents, the Pentagon announced that it was sending to Ukraine $1 billion worth of arms and equipment.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized, the provision of military aid to Kiev merely complicates the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.