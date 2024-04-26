Damaged energy facilities not to be repaired in several months, says Ukrainian PM

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to rebuild the damaged energy facilities within a few months, and therefore the energy situation remains tense, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"The situation remains complicated. Despite the repairs, the energy system is facing shortages. Massive damage cannot be repaired in a few weeks or even a few months," the official said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday, the national power company Ukrenergo said that due to shortages in the energy system, the country had to attract emergency aid from abroad for four days in a row. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that one of the wind farms had been damaged in a southern region. However, that power plant’s capacity was not specified.