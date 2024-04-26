Diplomatic relations with Canada may be downgraded if Russian assets seized — ambassador

OTTAWA, April 26. /TASS/. It cannot be ruled out that diplomatic relations with Ottawa may be downgraded once Canada seizes Russian assets, but Moscow will always be guided by common sense and its own interests, Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told TASS.

"I would rather not predict now what steps the Canadian side will take. We have worked out retaliatory measures for any scenario. The Western countries, including Canada, should think twice whether confiscation is in their interests," the diplomat said, referring to potential implications of Canada’s seizure of Russian assets.

"As for the future quality and level of diplomatic relations, nothing can be ruled out. All options are on the table, but in this context, we will be guided by common sense and Russia’s interests," he added.