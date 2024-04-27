Tourists discover fragment of Iranian missile in Israeli desert

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. A large fragment of an Iranian missile, launched towards Israel, was randomly discovered by a group of tourists in a desert area in the southern part of Israel, the IDF press office reported.

According to the report, the discovered missile was of "surface-to-surface" type; it was intercepted by the Israeli air defense during the Iranian attack. It was discovered earlier this week by a group of hikers on a trip near the city of Arad in the Judean Deserts 25 km west of the Dead Sea.

An Israeli Air Force military transport helicopter was involved to retrieve the fragment. It will now be examined by specialists from the firefighting and rescue service, the IDF said.

In regards to this incident, the military reminded that people should never approach or touch missile fragments, because they can still pose a threat to life, and urged people to immediately call the police, if such fragments are discovered.