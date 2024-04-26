Russian diplomat accuses US of facilitating chemical warfare in Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) member states are concerned about the US and its satellites helping the Kiev regime commit chemical crimes, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said in a video conference.

"The member states are listening with concern to our arguments that while flirting with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime and striving to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia at all costs, Washington and its satellites are not only ready to cover up the chemical crimes of the Kiev nationalists but they also draw up scenarios for the use of chemical weapons in the combat zone. They participate in the implementation of such plans and coordinate these operations," the envoy noted.

"Western intelligence agencies are definitely involved in all this," he added.

"OPCW Technical Secretariat officials claim that the body carefully collects, checks and assesses all the information available, which comes both from member states and various open sources," Tarabrin noted. "The secretariat says that it will be ready to immediately react within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention if the need arises," he said.

According to the envoy, Russian troops have repeatedly recorded incidents where the Ukrainian army’s used chemical weapons, including riot control agents as means of warfare, which is banned by the convention.

Ukrainian troops have also used various toxic chemicals, including US-made ones. "Ukrainian militants are using improvised munitions and grenades filled with poisonous substances, as well as tanks filled with unknown chemicals," the diplomat stressed. "Given that the situation on the battlefield is unfavorable for Kiev, Ukrainian neo-Nazis may be expected to continue staging various provocations, particularly using poisonous substances," Tarabrin said. "Besides, the Anglo-Saxons’ unconditional support for such actions gives them confidence that they will get away with it and will even be able to shift the blame to Russia with the help of their Western sponsors," he concluded.