Russian aerospace forces hit two terrorists base in Syria’s Homs governorate

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck two bases of terrorists in a hard-to-reach mountainous area in the Syrian Homs governorate, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"The Russian aerospace forces destroyed two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tans area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur mountains in the Homs governorate," he said.

He also said that during the day, one shelling attack on the positions of government forces was reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia).

According to Popov, one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of machinegun fire by terrorists at the positions of government forces near the settlement of Hazarin in the Idlib governorate.