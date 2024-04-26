DPRK supports Russia in defending sovereignty, security — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Pyongyang supports Russia's leadership in defending sovereignty and security and wishes further success on this track, the DPRK’s ambassador to Russia, Sin Hong Chol, said at a reception on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia.

"Today, the leadership and people of Russia are courageously overcoming all kinds of internal and external challenges and trials and achieving great success in the work for building a strong and prosperous state. We wholeheartedly wish the leadership and people of Russia further success in defending the country's sovereignty and security," Sin said.

The North Korean ambassador praised the "sincere and excellent friendly relations" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

"Today, Korean-Russian relations continue their fruitful development, reflecting the hopes and aspirations of the peoples of the two countries on the basis of mutual understanding and agreements, reached during the meeting of the leaders of the DPRK and Russia in Vladivostok in September 2023," he added. "Taking to a higher level the valuable traditions of friendship, which have been multiplied from generation to generation, is our common historic responsibility."