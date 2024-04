RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27. /TASS/. The military police of Brazil’s capital city of Brasilia is checking the reports of a bomb, allegedly planted at the Russian embassy, the Correio Braziliense newspaper reported.

According to the report, the inspection commenced after a foreign citizen notified the embassy staff about an alleged explosive device. A bomb squad was dispatched to the embassy.

The Russian embassy has not yet commented on the situation.