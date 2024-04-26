Israel eliminates one of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya commanders in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated one of the commanders of the Sunni group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya as a result of an airstrike on Lebanon, the IDF said.

According to the IDF press service, this group "recently planned and promoted a large number of terror attacks from Lebanese territory against Israel in the area of Har Dov [Mount], as well as additional areas in northern Israel."

The strike was conducted by Israel Air Force’s aircraft in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon, the IDF said. According to Israel’s military, the killed commander, Mosab Khalaf, cooperated with the Lebanese branch of the radical movement Hamas, "coordinating and carrying out terror attacks against Israel."

"Khalaf’s elimination was carried out to harm the terrorist organization’s capability to carry out planned attacks against the State of Israel in the area of the northern border," the IDF said.