Charles III to return to public duties soon — Buckingham Palace

LONDON, April 26. /TASS/. UK King Charles III will soon return to his public royal duties after undergoing treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," the statement said.

"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead," Buckingham Palace said.

The king, 75, and queen will host their majesties the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit in June, according to the palace.

The current UK monarch has previously visited Japan five times as heir to the throne. He was at the coronation of Emperor Naruhito in 2019, his predecessor Emperor Akihito in 1990, and in 2008, 1986 and 1970. Emperor Naruhito, for his part, attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

On January 26, Charles III underwent elective surgery for an enlarged prostate. During this procedure, His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer, which Buckingham Palace announced in early February. The King withdrew from public duties, but continued to work.

The type of cancer found in the monarch has not been announced, even though several statements about his health were released over the past month. Photos and videos of the monarch have also been published, including an Easter address and pictures of an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although these meetings are usually held behind closed doors. On March 31, Charles III attended a service at St. George's Chapel of Windsor Castle to mark the Church of England’s Easter.