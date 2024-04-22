Russia firmly ready for peace solution in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's position in favor of a peace settlement in Ukraine, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"There has been no [new] peace initiative, there has been a statement of the fact of Russia's readiness for a peace solution to the Ukrainian problem," the Kremlin spokesman told TV Channel One. "It was not an initiative, it was a statement of the well-known consistent position of the head of state."

At the same time, Peskov recalled that "Kiev de jure rejects the possibility of any negotiations with Moscow, and there is no progress in this regard."

"The special military operation continues," he added.

At a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on April 11, Putin emphasized that Russia had never refused to settle disputes peacefully. He stated that Moscow had always been in favor of this option of conflict resolution.