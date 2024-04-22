Builders from Azerbaijan participate in BAM upgrade — Putin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s builders are now taking part in renovation and upgrade of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the joint meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with veterans - BAM builders.

"Design engineers and construction workers from Azerbaijan built two settlements with terminal facilities during BAM construction - Ulkan and Angoya. They are now participating in renovation and upgrade of the Baikal-Amur Mainline in the Khabarovsk Region and Yakutia," the Russian President said.

The 50th anniversary of the start of Baikal-Amur Mainline construction is celebrated in these days, Putin noted. "This is one of the largest railroad arteries of the globe. The real road of the future. And, certainly, for many who did it, who implemented this project, as it was said at that time and can be confirmed now - [this] is the symbol of dream and romantic inspirations of the whole generation," he added.