Israeli-Palestinian conflict

US’ Blinken to visit Israel amid rising tensions between two countries — NYT

Israel’s military upcoming operation in Rafah will also be on agenda, the New York Times reported
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Turar Kazangapov/TASS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
© Turar Kazangapov/TASS

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel next week due to the increased tensions between the two countries over the issue of Gaza civilians, The New York Times reported citing an unnamed Israeli official.

Blinken will also discuss the process of negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza, which has reached an impasse, the newspaper says. Israel’s military upcoming operation in Rafah will also be on agenda.

The situation has seriously deteriorated in Gaza recently, The New York Times points out, adding that heat is the new problem the people of Gaza face now, in addition to other problems. Combined with the shortage of drinking water, the heat made life of many people in Gaza unbearable and increased concerns about the spread of diseases, NYT says.

Previously, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that Washington insists that Israel must have a clear plan for the military operation in Rafah, which must take the current humanitarian situation into account.

United StatesIsraelGaza StripAntony BlinkenIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Police checks reports of bomb allegedly planted at Russian embassy in Brazil — newspaper
The Russian embassy has not yet commented on the situation
Shoigu talks about ties with NATO, attacks on Zaporozhye NPP as he attends SCO meeting
TASS has put together the highlights of Shoigu's speech
Crocus City Hall attack funded using cryptocurrency, Russian finance watchdog says
Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service head added that the act of terrorism was intricately planned and it took an international network of conspirators to carry it out
West reluctant to punish those responsible for Nord Stream blasts — Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, the situation is as though a year-long probe into a murder yielded a conclusion that "the victim was murdered"
Bank of Russia does not rule out keeping key rate at current levels until year's end
The Bank of Russia also does not rule out raising the estimate of the neutral key rate in the near future
Putin calls impending formation of new cabinet ‘crucial step’
The Russian leader pointed out that it is important to ensure stability and transparency in the Russian socio-political system
Negative trends still on rise in US-China relations — top Chinese diplomat
The United States should not cross the red lines with regard to China’s sovereignty and security, Wang Yi added
Putin signs law on holding World Friendship Games
Funding will be provided from the federal, regional and local budgets, as well as taxes from gambling transferred to the organizer
US stops hiding true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian envoy says
"It’s not about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions," Anatoly Antonov said
Russian diplomat accuses US of facilitating chemical warfare in Ukraine
According to Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin, Russian troops have repeatedly recorded incidents where the Ukrainian army’s used chemical weapons, including riot control agents as means of warfare
Ukraine’s army leaves first defensive line in Berdychi near Avdeyevka, says DPR
The Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware in that community, Igor Kimakovsky said
EU remains unreliable partner for Russia for now — Lavrov
Moscow hopes that Brussels will pay attention to its vital interests in the end, Russia's top diplomat said
Putin’s trip to China will rivet world’s attention, Kremlin spokesman predicts
The countries will jointly announce the time of this trip, Dmitry Peskov said
US’ Blinken to visit Israel amid rising tensions between two countries — NYT
Israel’s military upcoming operation in Rafah will also be on agenda, the New York Times reported
Press review: Belarus' new national security strategy and Russia, US butt heads at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 26th
Space station’s orbit raised by 1 km — Roscosmos
According to preliminary information, the average altitude of the orbital outpost was increased to 414.8 km above the Earth’s surface
About 70% of businesses indicate staff shortage — Bank of Russia
The labor market is also affected by other long-term trends, particularly the demography and the labor productivity lagging behind the rise in salaries, Elvira Nabiullina noted
SCO expects Belarus to join the organization very soon — Shoigu
The Russian defense chief is certain that "this is an important moment in strengthening security in the SCO space"
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Kiev troops may strike targets in Crimea with ATACMS missiles — newspaper
The goal "is to put more pressure on Crimea," The New York Times said
Russian gas production to gain 4.6% in 2024 — Economy Ministry
Pipeline gas exports are forecast to edge up by 7% to 108 bln cubic meters
Venezuela interested in Russia's participation in gold mining — official
"We want Russia to participate in exploration and mining of gold and coltan in the country," Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production Tarek El Aissami said
Erdogan moves back from May 9 his trip to US — report
The report hasn’t been officially confirmed
Russia appreciates Bolivia’s push to defend sovereignty, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister said that the sides would exchange opinions on how to develop bilateral relations along the path outlined by Bolivian President Luis Arce and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Bolivarian Alliance countries stand for multipolar world — Maduro
"ALBA can be among the founders of a new world, a new international multipolar order," the Venezuelan president stressed
Israel ready to accept release of fewer than 40 hostages in deal’s first phase — newspaper
According to the report, Israel is willing to acceprt the release of women, men over 50 years old and those seriously ill
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Press review: US tries to strong-arm China and Zelensky's bid to bring men home
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 25th
Russian aerospace forces hit two terrorists base in Syria’s Homs governorate
Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, also said that one shelling attack on the positions of government forces was reported in the Idlid de-escalation zone from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra
Top brass posts video of Leopard tanks, Bradley combat vehicles seized by Russian troops
The video shows Russian troops examining the enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles seized in battles
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Better situation for peace in Ukraine, threats to Belarus: new statements by Lukashenko
The head of state accused Washington of preparing a "Belarusian liberation army" and reiterated Minsk's readiness to "defend its country"
Russian stock indices rising on Friday
The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.44%, the RTS Index surged by 1.13%
Blinken’s visit to China meant to shatter Russian-Chinese ties — senior Russian diplomat
"I think that Beijing understands this perfectly well and will not even pretend being ready to reach any agreements with the Americans to the detriment of Russia’s interests," Sergey Ryabkov said
Polish leader cautions NATO allies against provoking Russia
Andrzej Duda slammed the reported instances of Russian missiles entering Poland's airspace as "a Russian provocation"
Russia warns US, NATO against harming its security — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the level of nuclear risks have risen dramatically as a result of the West’s destructive policy, which is fraught with a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers"
One more suspect in Crocus City Hall terror attack arrested — police
The detention was reported earlier by the media, which said that police had captured Tajik national Djumokhon Kurbonov
Scholz asks allies to find additional air defense capabilities for Ukraine
Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US
Chances of Baku-Yerevan conflict settlement higher than ever, Scholz says
The German chancellor emphasized that Berlin's "offer to lend support in finding a long-term and acceptable solution remains valid"
Russia, India plan to launch ‘green corridor’ project in trade shortly
The sides supported the early launch of the green corridor project aimed at the simplification of customs operations
TotalEnergies expects gas price hike if Russian LNG falls under sanctions
Patrick Pouyanne expressed confidence that the European leaders understood that security of gas supplies depended on LNG and would not like to see a price crisis in Europe again until 2027
Kremlin spokesman describes European Parliament as 'Russophobic machine'
Dmitry Peskov added that the EP "has turned into a machine brimming with internal contradictions that keeps generating boorish statements"
Swiss conference on Ukraine undermines European security — Russian diplomat
In Maxim Buyakevich words, neither the talks nor their outcome can change the existing political and territorial realities
Abrams tanks easy targets for drones — Russian expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, "as long as there is a lack of direct communication between those who make the tanks and who use them, the Abrams will not evolve to meet modern warfare requirements"
Hungary sees Ukraine conflict entering new phase, NATO involvement rising
According to the minister Gergely Gulyas, the North Atlantic Alliance "wants to provide financial assistance, as well as supply weapons and train Ukrainian soldiers"
Putin’s inauguration to take place on May 7, senator says
According to the law, the president-elect takes office for six years
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
US-oriented structures try to reformat security system in Asia-Pacific region
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu underlined that this is being done by strengthening "military-political structures such as QUAD, AUKUS and the US-Japan-Philippines triad"
Wreckage of US MQ-9 Reaper drone is of interest to Russian defense industry — Rostec
According to the US version of events, a pair of Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted the MQ-9 while it was on a recon mission and dumped their fuel several times toward the drone
Russian defense chief points to West’s double standards on right to self-defense
In this regard, Sergey Shoigu mentioned the operation that Tehran carried out "in retaliation for a blatant attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus"
Russia grateful to DPRK for unconditional support of special operation in Ukraine — MFA
Ivan Zhelokhovtsev said that the agreements that were reached during the DPRK leader's visit to Russia represent "evidence of the mutual desire of the sides to consistently implement and expand the rich heritage" that was passed down from previous generations
Russia's response to seizure of frozen assets in US to have no timeframe — chief delegate
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized that the US will have to be brought to account for this decision
Miguel Salgado’s ‘Shame’ wins main prize at Moscow International Film Festival
The film is focused on two teenagers Pedro and Lucio, who are forced to fight each other to the death in order to survive after being abducted
Kiev's attacks on ZNPP may trigger another Chernobyl — Zaporozhye governor
Tensions in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and in Energodar, where the nuclear power plant is located, escalated at the beginning of the month
Russia’s natural population decline shrinks by 24% yoy in January-August — statistics
The Federal Statistics Service noted that mortality in the eight months of 2023 decreased by 9.8%, and the birth rate dropped by 2.5%
TotalEnergies to announce force majeure for Yamal LNG in case of EU sanctions
The company has two contracts for LNG supplies to Europe from the Yamal LNG project and one for Asia that requires closer consideration, CEO of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne said
Russian Economy Ministry expects trade balance surplus to decline
Exports of goods are expected to drop to $419.7 bln this year. Imports are forecast to grow to $315.7 bln in 2024
International cooperation needed to investigate Nord Stream incidents — Russian diplomat
According to Nebenzya, the real goal of the West, which is seeking to persuade the world of the futility of international efforts, is "to keep on telling the tale of lost time" as long as possible in a hope that "international community will forget about this terrorist attack"
US effectively dooms Ukraine by its new decisions, Russian envoy says
"The American aid won’t save Zelensky. New weapons will be destroyed, and the special military operation goals will be achieved," Anatoly Antonov stressed
US can send Ukraine Patriot air defense systems currently deployed in other regions
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that the his country had doubled artillery production in order to help Kiev
Russia ready to cooperate with all interested partners to ensure security — Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues "will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples"
Iran announces establishment of Basij voluntary naval force
According to the commander, the unit has already recruited 55,000 members and has 33,000 small vessels that are equipped with 107mm missiles
Alrosa may leave Catoca project in Angola — Finance Ministry
Alrosa is working in Angola since 1992
Hamas fighters have destroyed more than 400 Israeli vehicles — group’s senior member
Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said the brigades had completely or partially destroyed 135 units of Israeli military equipment over the past three days
Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog
Yury Chikhanchin pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition
EAEU trade turnover reaches record high level of $8.7 bln in 2023 — Russian Prime Minister
The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus reached 4 trillion rubles ($43.8 bln)
Terrorist attacks occur in Iran, Russia due to US support for terrorism — Iran’s top brass
According to the news agency Tasnim, when speaking about NATO eastward expansion, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani emphasized that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states should utilize the SCO potential in order to neutralize common threats
Russian troops wipe out military train with Western armaments in DPR over past day
Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
UN bound to stay as unique world organization — Russian ambassador
"If the UN did not exist, it should have been created," Vasily Nebenzya said
Lithuania’s prime minister warns US may curtail aid to Ukraine
Ingrida Simonyte called for getting ready for such a turn of events right away, and not just watch and wait
China, US free to have their own friends, partners — President Xi
Beijing sticks to the principle of non-alignment with any blocs, the Chinese leader said and called on Washington "to refrain from teaming up in small groups"
Erdogan’s May 9 visit to US postponed to more convenient date — Foreign Ministry
"The high-level dialogue between Turkey and the US will continue," the spokesman Oncu Keceli said
Over 10,000 Polish nationals fought in Ukraine in 2022, politician says
According to Vladimir Rogov, expected changes in Poland’s legislation may highlight the country’s interests in Ukraine and its possible territorial claims to parts of western Ukraine
Charles III to return to public duties soon — Buckingham Palace
The king, 75, and queen will host their majesties the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit in June, according to the palace
Kiev may use ATACMS missiles to hit Crimean Bridge — Russian defense ministry official
Russian military will do its utmost to repel such attacks, Apty Alaudinov said
Global community changing tune about how Ukraine conflict started — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, these countries "understand perfectly well who is financing" the Kiev regime
French neo-Nazi ringleader liquidated near Avdeyevka — sources
There is confirmed evidence of his connections with French secret services
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Cooperation of Serbia, Russia in military-technical sphere at highest level — president
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic expressed his admiration for Russian technology several times
West battlegroup destroys two Ukrainian drones, hit over 170 Ukrainian army’s facilities
The battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said that a Gvozdika self-propelled system, nine mortar squads, two Furiya fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed
Insurers refuse to pay compensation for Nord Stream — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that insurers conclude on their own that the "explosion at the gas pipelines was made using an explosive devices, willfully and due to political motives," thereby confirming its terroristic nature
Annual inflation in Russia gearing down to 7.82% over week — Economy Ministry
"Inflation in the consumer market slowed down to 0.08% over the week from April 16 to 22, 2024," the ministry informed
Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine, most of them from US
The Russian Investigative Committee added that measures are underway to locate their whereabouts and bring them to criminal liability
Israel eliminates one of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya commanders in Lebanon — IDF
The strike was conducted by Israel Air Force’s aircraft in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
Ship receives damage in missile attack off Yemeni coast — UKMTO
The Master has reported two attacks
Russian troops destroy 89 Ukrainian UAVs, 5 boats in Kherson area over past day
"Battlegroup Dnepr units conducted active counterbattery warfare and destroyed enemy drones, manpower and equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper River," Governor Vladimir Saldo said
West bends sanctions rules when it suits them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that, "according to some parameters, companies in Europe and other regions can hardly maintain their competitiveness if they completely abandon our products"
NATO bears direct responsibility for Ukraine crisis — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed that China was not providing weapons to the conflicting parties and strictly controlled dual-use goods, including the export of drones
Russian defense minister dismisses his deputy Ivanov
Timur Ivanov was removed from the office of deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation of the federal government’s civil service
Bank of Russia ready to keep high key rate as long as needed to bring inflation to target
As Elvira Nabiullina stressed, the decisions taken last year to increase the key rate made it possible to significantly reduce persistent inflationary pressure
Moscow slams NATO drills near Russian borders as inflammatory
"It is obvious that the upcoming combat training on the territory of Finland is part of a hybrid war against our country," Maria Zakharova said
Over 60% of Russian companies continue using Microsoft services
57% of companies replaced at least one foreign service with a Russian one over the past few years, the analysts noted
Istanbul accords could have stopped hostilities in Ukraine — German newspaper
The deal still looks advantageous even after two years of war, Welt am Sonntag said
Ukraine exhausted, needs constant money flow from outside — defense official
Apty Alaudinov added that if the Ukrainian army received long-range weapons, it might try to attack Russia's civilian infrastructure due to its powerlessness on the front
Europe should be prepared to build relations with Russia post-Ukraine conflict — Macron
According to the French leader, when building relations with Russia, Europe needs to rely upon its own strong security system
Singapore Airlines resumes flights to Moscow starting from January 20
Flights will be carried out on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
Moscow reports 1,773 daily coronavirus hospitalizations
The capital city has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide, according to official statistics
Russia may abolish gold export duty from June 1 — Finance Ministry
The law, introducing an extra coefficient to the mineral extraction tax for gold totaling 78,000 rubles ($848.8) per kilogram, will become effective at the same day
Russia fights West’s sanctions at UN for the sake of developing countries — envoy to UN
According to the diplomat, Russia is engaged in "fierce battles on this issue in different committees of the General Assembly"
Ukraine turns into testing ground for future world order, says Belarus president
"The largest nuclear powers, albeit indirectly, are actually fighting on Ukrainian territory. And not indirectly," the president of Belarus noted
