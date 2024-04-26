US’ Blinken to visit Israel amid rising tensions between two countries — NYT

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel next week due to the increased tensions between the two countries over the issue of Gaza civilians, The New York Times reported citing an unnamed Israeli official.

Blinken will also discuss the process of negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza, which has reached an impasse, the newspaper says. Israel’s military upcoming operation in Rafah will also be on agenda.

The situation has seriously deteriorated in Gaza recently, The New York Times points out, adding that heat is the new problem the people of Gaza face now, in addition to other problems. Combined with the shortage of drinking water, the heat made life of many people in Gaza unbearable and increased concerns about the spread of diseases, NYT says.

Previously, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that Washington insists that Israel must have a clear plan for the military operation in Rafah, which must take the current humanitarian situation into account.