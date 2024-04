MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The trade balance surplus is expected to decline in 2024 to $104 bln, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said in its conservative socioeconomic development forecast.

Exports of goods are expected to drop to $419.7 bln this year. Imports are forecast to grow to $315.7 bln in 2024.

The current account surplus is predicted to drop to $27.2 bln in 2024.