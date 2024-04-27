Medicine for Bekhterev’s disease may cause medical tourism to Russia — Health Minister

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The beginning of production and use of the medication for the Bekhterev’s disease (ankylosing spondylitis) may cause medical tourism to Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS.

Previously, the media reported that the Russian Health Ministry registered the first treatment for the Bekhterev’s disease in the world.

"Since Russia was the first to create and register this medicine, I believe that this will become a reason for medical tourism from other countries, in order to receive this therapy," he said.

According to the minister, the developed medicine has a high safety profile. In addition, "the patients that received this therapy during clinical trials, note its high efficiency," he added.

The Bekhterev’s disease is a chronic condition, when antibodies perceive human cartilage tissue and joints as foreign bodies. Spine pain and stiffness may cause limited mobility.