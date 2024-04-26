Ship receives damage in missile attack off Yemeni coast — UKMTO

LONDON, April 26. /TASS/. A civilian ship was damaged as a result of a missile attack in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

"The Master has reported two attacks. The first attack, the vessel experienced as explosion in close proximity to the vessel, which was felt by the crew on board. Subsequently, the second attack on the vessel, consisted of what is believed to be two missiles, which resulted in damage to the vessel. Authorities are investigating, Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it said, adding that the incident took place 14 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukha, Yemen.