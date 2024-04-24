US stops hiding true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian envoy says

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The US has stopped hiding the true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Washington has stopped hiding the true intent of its restrictive pressure on our country. It’s not about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions. A trivial scenario is in order: if the Americans cannot win in a fair economic competition, sanctions are used," he pointed out, commenting on US officials’ statements about plans to increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector.

Antonov stressed that US officials "use every opportunity" to threaten Russia with restrictions.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said that Washington expected to further restrict Russia’s access to European energy markets.