Lavrov to discuss Moscow-Baku relations with Azerbaijani counterpart

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, who is paying a two-day official visit to Russia.

"The ministers will discuss the current state and development outlook for Russia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as a number of current regional and international issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

Bayramov’s previous visit to Moscow took place in December 2023. His latest in-person meeting with Lavrov was held in April 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it views the upcoming visit "in the context of continuing trust-based Russia-Azerbaijan political dialogue and further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation."

Important partner

The Russian foreign ministry described Azerbaijan as Moscow’s important partner in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region. "Relations between our countries are steeped in the spirit of traditional friendship and neighborliness," it said. "Day-to-day cooperation relies on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration for each other’s interests."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized on several occasions that the relations between Baku and Moscow are based on ties of friendship and mutual respect that have existed between the two nations for centuries. In his a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties, noting progress in trade and economic cooperation, as well as in expanding inter-regional, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow and Baku maintain a regular dialogue on the supreme and senior levels, with over 150 international legal instruments already concluded between Moscow and Baku.

Regional mechanism

The ministry also mentioned the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform, which brings together Russia, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, which "boasts considerable potential." "This mechanism is designed to help address regional issues and challenges through the efforts of the countries of the region and their neighbors, without destructive external interference," the ministry said.

Peace and stability in the South Caucasus is what matters a lot to Moscow, the ministry added. "As before, we stand ready to provide the necessary assistance to achieve fully normalized relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including on matters related to concluding a peace treaty, delimiting the border, and unblocking transport routes. The road maps guiding these processes have been set out in the trilateral statements signed at the top level in 2020-2022," the ministry’s statement reads.

Economic cooperation

Besides, the Russian foreign ministry noted trade and economic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan. The value of Russia’s accumulated investment into the economy of Azerbaijan exceeds $10 billion.

On April 16, the 24th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was successfully held in the Azerbaijani city of Zangilan. More than 1,400 businesses with Russian capital, including VTB Bank, Lukoil, Geropharm, Sibalux, Penoplex, and Abrau-Dyurso, operate in Azerbaijan. Russian companies such as KAMAZ, GAZ Group, Sollers, and AvtoVAZ operate assembly production facilities in Azerbaijan.

According to the Russian ministry, great emphasis is placed on promoting Russia-Azerbaijan interregional cooperation. "Around 80 constituent entities of the Russian Federation are involved in this work; 18 of them have concluded agreements with Azerbaijan on trade and economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation," the statement reads.

Promising projects

An important priority in bilateral relations is expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the Russian foreign ministry continued. "A number of promising projects aimed at strengthening ties in this area are being implemented, including reciprocal tours by performing groups from our respective countries," it said.

Besides, the two nations have accumulated vast experience in education.

"More than 9,000 Azerbaijani students are studying in Russia, and tuition of over 1,000 of them is covered from Russia’s federal budget. Every year, nearly 280 publicly funded quotas are provided to Azerbaijani citizens to study at Russian universities," the Russian foreign ministry said.