Venezuelan earthquake death toll reaches 4,930

CARACAS, July 17. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has climbed to 4,930, President of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodríguez said.

According to the official daily bulletin cited by Rodriguez on his Telegram channel, as many as 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. During search and rescue operations, as many as 6,462 people were saved, and 33,781 received treatment in hospitals and medical facilities. Assistance was provided to 128,324 families. As many as 21,210 people have been accommodated at 107 temporary camps, and 10,063 tons of food were distributed to those affected.

The earthquake rocked Venezuela late on June 24. Two series of tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were registered with an interval of approximately 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers from each other in the Venezuelan state of Yaracuy. More than 1,308 aftershocks followed.