Russia, OPCW hold consultations on prospects for expert visit — envoy

THE HAGUE, July 17. /TASS/. Russia and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat are engaged in active consultations on an OPCW expert visit to the country, Moscow's Permanent Representative to the organization Vladimir Tarabrin told TASS.

"Active consultations are underway based on current procedures to agree on all logistical, technical and legal aspects of a potential visit to Russia. This is meticulous work involving multiple nuances," he noted.

Tarabrin expressed hope that the parties would be able "to reach common ground and resolve all issues" so that OPCW experts could visit Russia.

Russia's OPCW envoy said in an interview with TASS on July 21, 2025, that Moscow had officially requested a visit by a technical mission to facilitate efforts to investigate the use of chemical weapons in the Ukrainian conflict zone. According to the diplomat, this possibility is provided for under Article Eight of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which concerns the organization's technical assistance in cases where the use of chemical weapons is suspected.