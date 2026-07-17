Israeli parliament rules to dissolve itself ahead of October 27 elections — Ynet

TEL AVIV, July 17. /TASS/. Israel’s unicameral parliament, the Knesset, has passed a bill to dissolve itself in the run-up to the early parliamentary election on October 27, the Ynet news portal reported.

The Party Financing Law, which contained this provision, was adopted overnight in its second and third readings. It was supported by 62 out of 120 lawmakers, with no abstentions.

The parliamentary recess will begin on July 17. The next official session of the newly convened parliament will be held after the elections.