MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The dismissal of Mikhail Fyodorov as Ukraine’s Defense Minister has raised alarm bells among Ukrainian officials and analysts, with Verkhovna Rada member Nikita Poturayev warning that such a move could prove disastrous for Kiev and potentially lead to the defeat of Ukrainian forces.

"Attempts to undermine Fyodorov and his team’s reforms are, in my view, extremely dangerous," Poturayev stated. "If these reforms are halted or reversed, it could spell catastrophe for our war efforts." These remarks were reported by the publication Strana.

On Thursday, during a session of the Verkhovna Rada marked by protests against Fyodorov’s resignation, Poturayev, a member of the ruling Servant of the People party, announced that he had submitted his own resignation, citing disagreements over the party’s personnel policy. Parliament has yet to address these developments. Poturayev also pledged that he intends to join the Ukrainian military after leaving his parliamentary post.

Fyodorov, who transitioned into the Ministry of Defense from roles as first deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, has been a controversial figure. According to Ukrainskaya Pravda, his approach often clashed sharply with that of the General Staff. Meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters frequently devolved into heated exchanges between ministry officials and military commanders. At one point, Vladimir Zelensky faced an ultimatum from senior generals: choose between Fyodorov’s team or the top brass.

The tension extended beyond personal conflicts, touching on issues of public procurement and corruption. Some politicians saw Fyodorov as actively fighting corruption, while others accused him of attempting to secure a personal stake in lucrative schemes.

The political turmoil escalated in July. On the 14th, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss the government, including Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. The following day, Zelensky expressed frustration with the ongoing clashes between Fyodorov and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky during a meeting with Servant of the People deputies. Zelensky announced that he would not retain Fyodorov as defense minister in the new government. On July 16, he appointed Yevgeny Khmara, head of Ukraine’s Security Service, as acting defense minister.