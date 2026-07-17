Kuwaiti air defenses repel attack of Iranian drones, missiles

DOHA, July 17. /TASS/. Kuwait’s air defenses are intercepting Iranian drones and missiles in the country’s airspace, the General Staff of the country’s armed forces said on the X social network.

The news came shortly after reports of Iranian drone strikes on a US military base with helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft in Bahrain.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency had reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.