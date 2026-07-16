MOSCOW, July 16. TASS/. More and more European countries are publicly admitting that they cannot maintain Brussels' course of unlimited assistance to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said about the so-called Ukraine-Eastern Europe summit.

"The discipline of the stick begins to fail. There is a growing number of countries in Europe that publicly admit that they lack the ability to remain committed to Brussels' course of endless assistance to Ukraine," Zakharova said. "The inconsistency of the multiplying regional formats for promoting the bursting Anti-Russia project is also becoming obvious.

"There is also no doubt that the public of the states of Southeastern Europe perfectly sees the essence of Western plans that are fraught with unleashing a full-scale conflict in Europe.".