Iran strikes US base in Qatar, destroying radar system, aerial refueling tankers — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. Iranian armed forces struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, destroying a radar system and several aerial refueling tankers, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force launched a powerful surprise strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar during the 15th wave of Operation Nasr-2, continuing the retaliatory military operation carried out last night," the statement said.

According to the statement, the attack completely destroyed one radar system and several US strategic aerial refueling tankers, while several other aircraft sustained heavy damage.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when US forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum of understanding, declaring they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities across the Middle East located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.