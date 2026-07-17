China ready to take countermeasures in case of US visa restrictions for journalists

BEIJING, July 17. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have unequivocally condemned the new US visa restrictions targeting foreign journalists and have signaled readiness to implement appropriate countermeasures, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian.

During a news briefing, Lin emphasized, "The Chinese side firmly opposes the new US regulations, which grossly breach three key points of the media agreements signed between China and the United States in 2021." He further stated that China "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity."

Lin also highlighted that these US actions could severely disrupt the normal operations of Chinese media outlets in the United States. "China calls on the US to immediately revoke its discriminatory policies against Chinese journalists and to robustly safeguard their legitimate rights and interests within the US," Lin urged.

He added that Washington’s restrictions on humanitarian contacts "do not serve the interests of either side," underscoring the negative impact of such policies.

Earlier, US authorities announced changes to visa regulations for foreign journalists, students, and exchange visitors, effectively limiting their stay in the country to a predetermined period. Under the new rules, representatives of foreign media can remain in the US for up to 240 days, with extensions possible if needed. For Chinese citizens, the proposed maximum stay is limited to 90 days.