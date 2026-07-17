Another series of explosions heard in Qatar’s capital Doha

DOHA, July 17. /TASS/. The second series of blasts, presumably caused by air defenses engaging targets, has been heard in Qatar’s capital Doha, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier on Friday, the city has already repelled a missile attack from Iran. The emirate’s interior ministry said a child was wounded by missile fragments and is receiving medical care.

Prior to that, the defense ministry of Qatar announced it had intercepted missiles targeting the country’s territory.

In a separate development, civil defense sirens sounded in Bahrain for the second time this morning, and the authorities once again issued an air raid alert.