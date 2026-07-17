US to face harsh retribution if attacks on Iran’s civilian facilities continue — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 17. /TASS/. The United States will face harsh retribution if it continues to target civilian infrastructure in Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

"The United States and the countries that allow the US to use their bases to deploy its forces to the region must be aware that crossing red lines and attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure will lead to extremely harsh retribution," the statement said.

The IRGC warned that Iran would carry out even more devastating retaliatory strikes "that will forever remain in the history of wars."