SpaceX aborts Starship launch at the last moment

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. US company SpaceX has aborted the 13th test flight of its Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy v3 rocket.

The launch was called off just seconds before the liftoff, during the engine burn.

US entrepreneur Elon Musk attributed the cancellation to an engine failure.

"Some of the engines didn’t start, triggering an automatic launch abort. Now offloading propellant," he wrote on the X social network. "Next launch attempt hopefully in a few days."

The previous test launch took place in May, when SpaceX launched Starship S39, the premier prototype of the company’s third-generation (V3) spacecraft. However, it exploded after splashdown. SpaceX experts said its specialists had updated its software, fixing problems identified during the 12th launch.

According to the developer’s plans, the Starship space system will be versatile and capable of being used in various versions for manned flights to low-Earth orbit, satellite launches, and missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as to more distant celestial bodies. The reusable Super Heavy booster and Starship are designed to land vertically.